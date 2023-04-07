IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today; see full forecast here2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:17 AM IST
- The weather office further added that no significant weather over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightening over Interior Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha today. It has also predicted no heat wave conditions over any part of the country during the next 5 days.
