The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightening over Interior Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha today. It has also predicted no heat wave conditions over any part of the country during the next 5 days.

The weather office further added that no significant weather over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days.

As per IMD, isolated hailstorm is also likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on 7th April.

In West India, the weather office has predicted, light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Maharashtra during next 5 days and isolated hailstorm likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 7th April.

As per FPJ report, IMD has also predicted thunder activity, lightning with light to moderate rain in parts of the Pune district till 8 April.

In Delhi, the weather office on Thursday predicted partly cloudy skies and light rain over the next few days in the national capital. The maximum temperature settled a notch below normal at 33.5 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate isolates to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, and Kerala during next 2 day. Isolated hailstorm also likely over Telangana on 7th April.

Speaking of North East India, IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rain with gusty winds over the region on 6th April and reduction thereafter.

IMD has also predicted possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorm in Kerala. Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala are likely to experience rain and strong winds till Monday, a report by Kerala Kaumudi has stated.

The maximum temperatures will remain below by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of the northwest India, some parts of Northeast India, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and near normal over remaining part of the country. The weather office further added that temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest, Central and East India to near normal during next 5 days.