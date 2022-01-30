IMD predicts rainfall/snowfall in these states in early February

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The weather monitoring agency (IMD) has said there is a possibility of snowfall and rainfall between February 2 and February 5. The India Meteorological Department said that fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 2 to 4 February. An isolated hailstorm is likely over the region on February 3rd under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the IMD, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, Assam, and Nagaland are going to witness rainfall in early February.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during 2 and 4 February. Isolated hailstorm likely over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on February 3," IMD said in a tweet.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on 3rd & 4th and over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 4 and 5, 2022," it added.

It further said that cold wave conditions would persist over Punjab, southern parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and abate from tomorrow.

It further said that cold wave conditions would persist over Punjab, southern parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and abate from tomorrow.

