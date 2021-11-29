Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during November 30 to December 2, India Meteorological Department said in a weather forecast on Monday. The rainfall activity likely to increase with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3 for the next 48 hours, it added.

The rainfall will be due to a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea by November 30, Tuesday, the met department said. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, it added.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh issues orange alert in 4 districts amid heavy rains. Details here

Meanwhile, fairly widespread to widespread rain and thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on December 1, and the state will see isolated heavy rainfall the next day. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over north Konkan and central Maharashtra on December 1, IMD said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at many places over these regions with possibilities of isolated hailstorm, the weather department stated.

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh during December 1 and 2. Maximum rainfall activity is likely to be seen on December 2, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over southeast Rajasthan.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states during next 2 days

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall, accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during December 1 to 3, with maximum activity on December 2. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely over Uttarakhand on December 2, IMD said.

Tamil Nadu will see decrease in rainfall activity from November 30, IMD further said. Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep area.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during next two days and significant decrease thereafter.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on November 29. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe during November 29 to 30 and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 29.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.