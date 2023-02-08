The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region from today night i.e. 8 February till 10th February. In its forecast, it has also predicted possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir Valley on 9 February, 2023.

As per IMD, the Western Disturbance are seen as a cyclonic circulation in middle tropospheric levels over west Iran and neighbourhood.

See Full IMD forecast here:

Light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh today i.e. on 8th February.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning on 9-10 February with peak intensity on 9th with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Kashmir Valley.

Light/moderate scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on 9-10 February, 2023

Isolated light rainfall likely over north Punjab during 8-10 February.

The IMD has also predicted strong surface wind (speed 20-30 kmph) very likely over plains of Northwest India during 11-12 February.

Speaking of temperatures, IMD said that rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India till 10 February and fall by 2-4°C thereafter till 12 February.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & hail very likely at isolated places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and with lightning over Northeast India on 08th Feb.

Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over many parts of Central India till 11 February and fall by 2-4°C thereafter. It further added that no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state till 11February and gradual fall by 2-3°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the north India during next 4-5 days.

As per reports from IMD, Himachal Pradesh this year received less snowfall in comparison to previous years. While speaking to ANI, IMD Himachal Pradesh head Surender Paul, “The districts of Shimla, Kinnaur Mandi, Solan and Kullu had less precipitation in comparison to last year and other districts have rain and snowfall almost to equal to the normal. This is because the western disturbance was less and the temperatures were higher than normal in Shimla in the month of January."

"The snowfall and rain are less this year in the capital city too. The capital town of the state, Shimla this year till date received just 6.0 CM of snowfall in comparison to 102.4cm last in January and, this was the highest-ever recorded in the hill queen," Surender Paul had said.

IMD in its predictions for the month of February had said that the Northwest India is expected to witness "normal rainfall" while coldwave days in the region are less likely.

Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except northeast and adjoining east India, the weather office had said.

The minimum temperatures are most likely to be normal to below normal over most parts of the country except northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of the west coast and some parts of northwest India, where it is most likely to be above normal, it had said.

(With inputs from agencies)