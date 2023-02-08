IMD predicts rainfall/snowfall over these states for next 2 days; see full forecast here
- In its forecast, it has also predicted possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir Valley on 9 February, 2023.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region from today night i.e. 8 February till 10th February. In its forecast, it has also predicted possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir Valley on 9 February, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×