As per reports from IMD, Himachal Pradesh this year received less snowfall in comparison to previous years. While speaking to ANI, IMD Himachal Pradesh head Surender Paul, “The districts of Shimla, Kinnaur Mandi, Solan and Kullu had less precipitation in comparison to last year and other districts have rain and snowfall almost to equal to the normal. This is because the western disturbance was less and the temperatures were higher than normal in Shimla in the month of January."

