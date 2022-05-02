This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD weather forecast: The heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest and Central India till May 2 and abate thereafter
As a result, states and union territories like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab are likely to experience dust storms and thunderstorms on May 3 and May 4
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India's weather forecast: India is expected to get some relief from the heatwave as maximum temperature is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees celsius in several states over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's weather forecast: India is expected to get some relief from the heatwave as maximum temperature is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees celsius in several states over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast.
As per the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest and Central India till May 2 and abate thereafter. As a result, states and union territories like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab are likely to experience dust storms and thunderstorms on May 3 and May 4. Uttar Pradesh will experience similar weather conditions from May 2 to May 4, whereas in Rajasthan, the thunderstorm/ dust storm is likely to occur on May 2 and May 3, respectively.
As per the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest and Central India till May 2 and abate thereafter. As a result, states and union territories like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab are likely to experience dust storms and thunderstorms on May 3 and May 4. Uttar Pradesh will experience similar weather conditions from May 2 to May 4, whereas in Rajasthan, the thunderstorm/ dust storm is likely to occur on May 2 and May 3, respectively.
As per the IMD forecast, there will be a formation of a low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea around May 5. Therefore, northeast India may experience rainfall until May 4. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness heavy rainfall from May 2 to May 4.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the IMD forecast, there will be a formation of a low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea around May 5. Therefore, northeast India may experience rainfall until May 4. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness heavy rainfall from May 2 to May 4.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the Meteorological department has predicted a cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 05 May. Squall wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea on May 5 and 6," IMD added.
Further, the Meteorological department has predicted a cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 05 May. Squall wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea on May 5 and 6," IMD added.
And, under the influence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, light to moderate isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the next two days.
And, under the influence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, light to moderate isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the next two days.
In addition to this, isolated hailstorms may also occur over Jammu and Kashmir on May 3 and over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on May 3 and 4. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh could experience dust storms, thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) during the next four days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to this, isolated hailstorms may also occur over Jammu and Kashmir on May 3 and over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on May 3 and 4. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh could experience dust storms, thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) during the next four days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Theatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday and might not occur again before May 7, as per the weather forecasting agency.
Theatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday and might not occur again before May 7, as per the weather forecasting agency.
“Heatwave spell will gradually abate except in isolated pockets. Thunderstorm activity has begun in east India. We can expect dust storms and some thunderstorm activity in northwest India with relief from intense heatwave conditions till around May 7. There was an intense heatwave spell from March 11 to 19; March 27 to April 12; April 17 to 19 and April 26 to 30," explained RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.
“Heatwave spell will gradually abate except in isolated pockets. Thunderstorm activity has begun in east India. We can expect dust storms and some thunderstorm activity in northwest India with relief from intense heatwave conditions till around May 7. There was an intense heatwave spell from March 11 to 19; March 27 to April 12; April 17 to 19 and April 26 to 30," explained RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.
Meanwhile, several parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru received heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in parts of the city on May 1. Himachal Pradesh's Shimla also received light rainfall on Sunday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, several parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru received heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in parts of the city on May 1. Himachal Pradesh's Shimla also received light rainfall on Sunday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meteorological Centre in Shimla has predicted rain or thunderstorm on May 2 in middle and high hills and issued a warning of lightning at isolated places. Over the next three days, the regional weather office has predicted rain or thunderstorm in some places and snowfall at higher altitudes.
Meteorological Centre in Shimla has predicted rain or thunderstorm on May 2 in middle and high hills and issued a warning of lightning at isolated places. Over the next three days, the regional weather office has predicted rain or thunderstorm in some places and snowfall at higher altitudes.