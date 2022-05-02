As per the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest and Central India till May 2 and abate thereafter. As a result, states and union territories like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab are likely to experience dust storms and thunderstorms on May 3 and May 4. Uttar Pradesh will experience similar weather conditions from May 2 to May 4, whereas in Rajasthan, the thunderstorm/ dust storm is likely to occur on May 2 and May 3, respectively.