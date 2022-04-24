IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in these areas till 28 April. See full forecast here2 min read . 02:40 PM IST
- Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will very likely occur over Northeast India from 24 to 28 April.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will very likely occur over Northeast India from 24 to 28 April.
The weather department also mentioned that heat wave conditions will prevail over Gujarat for the next 5 days, and is likely to commence over central and east India from 25 April and over northwest India from 26 April.
Rainfall prediction
For Northern and Eastern India
IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh from 24-26 April and over Assam, Meghalaya on 24, 27 and 28 April.
Very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh today, 24 April.
Widespread rainfall is also very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura in the next five days.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will face widespread rainfall during next 5 days, said IMD.
Further, the weather department also mentioned that thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) will prevail at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya during next 5 days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 2 days.
Chhattisgarh will face scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) in the next five days.
For Southern India
Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over south Kerala on 24th April.
Meanwhile, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana during the next 5 days and over Andhra Pradesh on 27 and 28 April.
Western Disturbance
Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region.
Adjoining Punjab plains and Haryana will face dust storms and thunderstorm on 25 April.
“Under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance which is likely to affect the Indian region from 28 April; light isolated rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region," IMD's official statement.
Heatwave predictions
IMD said that heat wave will prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next 5 days, over Bihar during 24-26 April, over Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal from 25-28 April.
Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha will also face heatwave conditions from 26-28 April. Punjab and south Haryana will see heatwave conditions on 27 and 28 April.
