IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in these states during next 24 hrs

]The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms over Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab over the next 24 hours.

But there will be a significant reduction in rainfall thereafter, the IMD added.

The IMD also predicted 'moderate' to 'severe thunderstorm' along with frequent cloud to ground lightning over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours.

The weather forecast department also stated that under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 20," the IMD said.

As per the IMD predictions, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall would occur over adjoining areas of Rampur, Moradabad, Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) Mahandipur Balaji, Nadbai, Bayana, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

The IMD said that Uttarakhand would also witness heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours under the influence of western disturbance due to a trough in mid-tropospheric levels.

"Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period," the agency said in its forecast bulletin.

