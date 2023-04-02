IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states. See full forecast here3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:50 AM IST
- As per the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India during 1-5 April.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm and gusty winds in the Northeast India till 5 April.
