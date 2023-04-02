The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm and gusty winds in the Northeast India till 5 April.

As per the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India during 1-5 April. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over the region on 2 April.

Apart from this, the weather forecasting agency has predicted light-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur over Delhi and adjoining areas like Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during most days of the week between March 30 and April 5.

Yesterday, Parts of Delhi recorded light rain with the maximum temperature settling five notches below the season's average at 28.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. As of today, the Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle in the national capital. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Yesterday, rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the day temperature down by several degrees and another spell of wet weather is likely from early next week, the weather office in the union territory said. A western difference will affect Jammu and Kashmir from 3-6 April due to which, many places will experience light to moderate intermittent rainfall, director of the Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus told PTI

In South India, IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days.

In Northwest India, fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm and hail storm, lightning is predicted over Northwest India on 3 and 4 April.

In Central and West India, there will be no significant weather is expected over the region during next 5 days.

As per IMD, till 5 April, the maximum temperature are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degree Celsius. apart from this, no heat wave has been predicted over any part of the country.

The IMD has also advised farmers to postpone harvesting of matured crops in Arunachal Pradesh; keep already harvested produce in a safe place or cover the heaps of already harvested produce in the field with tarpaulin sheets. They have advised farmers to resume harvesting of matured crops in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand during clear weather. The weather beaureu has also advised farmers to postpone sowing of maize in Arunachal Pradesh; drain out excess water from crop fields; provide mechanical support to horticultural crops and staking to vegetables; use hail nets to protect orchard in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.

Speaking of the weather predictions in April and June, IMD on Saturday said that most parts of India, except the northwest and peninsular regions, are likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures. The met department has predicted an increase in above-normal heatwave days from April to June, particularly in central, east, and northwest India. "A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.

The northwest, central, and peninsular regions are likely to receive normal to above-normal precipitation, while below-normal rainfall is predicted in the east and northeast regions of the country, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)