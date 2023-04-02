IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states. See full forecast here

The IMD has also advised farmers to postpone harvesting of matured crops in Arunachal Pradesh; keep already harvested produce in a safe place or cover the heaps of already harvested produce in the field with tarpaulin sheets. They have advised farmers to resume harvesting of matured crops in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand during clear weather. The weather beaureu has also advised farmers to postpone sowing of maize in Arunachal Pradesh; drain out excess water from crop fields; provide mechanical support to horticultural crops and staking to vegetables; use hail nets to protect orchard in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.