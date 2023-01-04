IMD predicts rainfall, very dense fog in THESE states for next 2 days: Key points2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted that due to trough from southeast Uttar Pradesh to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels, light rainfall is likely to occur over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Marathawada during next 2 days.
Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.
Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity & distribution thereafter.
The weather department also said that minimum temperatures remained in the range of 2-6°C over many parts northwest India and Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday till Wednesday.
Further severe Cold Wave conditions were observed over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday.
-Severe cold wave conditions to prevail over northern Parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 2 days.
-East India to see a drop in temperature by 2-4°C in the next two days
-Dense fog to occur over Bihar during next 5 days, over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days
-The Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand will also see dense fog during next 24 hours
-Very dense fog to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh next 3 days
-Dense fog will continue over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next 2-3 days
-Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Western Himalayan Region from 7 January
-Severe cold day conditions very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days, over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana during next 2-3 days
-IMD also said that Cold Day conditions will remain over Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.
