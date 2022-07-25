IMD on Monday forecasted fairly widespread as well as widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in Gujarat, Konkan and Vidarbha region, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the coastal Karnataka and Telangana
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted fairly widespread as well as widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in Gujarat, Konkan and Vidarbha region, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the coastal Karnataka and Telangana.
Additionally, between July 25 to July 28, IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Isolated heavy falls over are forecasted for the Saurashtra-Kutch, Chhattisgarh today and for Odisha and Gujarat between today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfalls are likely in Jharkhand on July 28 and July 29. In Telangana heavy rainfall is predicted from today till July 27. Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness heavy rainfall during July 25 to July 29.
The weather office has further forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over west Madhya Pradesh today and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, lightning over Jammu and Kashmir starting from today and on July 28 and July 29. While for Himachal Pradesh isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, lightning is likely for the next two days starting today and for Uttarakhand between July 26 to July 27.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 28th & 29th July, 2022. Scattered to FWS light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls,thunderstorm/lightning over West Rajasthan on 25th & 26th; East Rajasthan during 25th-27th & Bihar during 27th-29th; Punjab & Haryana during 27th-29th & Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th and increase thereafter," IMD shared on Twitter.
Meanwhile, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Himalayan region, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between July 25 to July 29, the weather body has predicted. Notably, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 25th, 28th & 29th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th & 29th July, 2022," IMD said.
