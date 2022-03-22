Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, light and scattered rains are expected in some southern states for the next couple of days. The weather department also pointed out that the deep depression over north Andaman Sea is unlikely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the south Myanmar coast at Thandwe with relatively less ferocity than expected earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall warning: Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd, 23rd & 25th March, 2022.

Light isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka during next 5 days and isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity over Kerala & Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 3 days.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the region during 23rd- 25th March. Heatwave alert: Heat Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh on 22nd March.

Fall in maximum temperatures by about 2⁰C very likely over many parts of Northwest India (except East Uttar Pradesh) and over south peninsular India during next 3 days and rise by 2-3⁰C thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state during next 3 days and rise by 2-3⁰C thereafter.

Fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over Maharashtra during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

Fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over Maharashtra during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

