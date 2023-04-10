IMD predicts rise in temperature by 3 notches for next 5 days2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:40 AM IST
The weather department has also forecast a rise in temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the coming 5 days.
The India Meteorological Department said that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next five days. However, there will be no significant heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the said period.
