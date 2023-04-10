The India Meteorological Department said that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next five days. However, there will be no significant heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the said period.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

This comes on the heels of earlier predictions by the weather department that several parts of the country, except for parts of the northwest and peninsular region, are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra had said, “A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana."

During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely," the weather forecasting agency had said.

Speaking of maximum weather prediction for the next 5 days, IMD said that the maximum temperatures are in the range of 38-39 degree Celsius over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Rayalaseema.

"They are below normal by 1-3 degree Celsius over most parts of the country except Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu, Kashmir, parts of northeastern states where it is above normal by 1-2 degree Celsius, IMD said.

Meanwhile, it has also predicted possible light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lighting, and gusty winds over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 9 and over Kerala during the next five days.

In East India, light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Odisha during next 3 days and over Jharkhand on 9th April, 2023, IMD said.