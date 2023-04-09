IMD predicts rise in temperature in 5 days; gusty winds, thunderstorm in THESE states today. Full forecast here2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 06:29 AM IST
- The weather office has predicted gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius over most parts of the country during next 5 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh till today i.e. on 9 April.
