The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh till today i.e. on 9 April.

"Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," the advisory said.

As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Maharashtra during 8th - 9th April.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 9th & 10th April and over Kerala during next 5 days.

In Central India, IMD has predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on 8th and 9th April, 2023.

In East India, light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Odisha during next 3 days and over Jharkhand on 9th April, 2023, IMD said.

Apart from this, the weather office has also predicted gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius over most parts of the country during next 5 days.

This comes on the heels of earlier predictions by the weather department that several parts of the country, except for parts of the northwest and peninsular region, are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra had said, “A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana." During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely," IMD had said.

Speaking of maximum weather prediction for the next 5 days, IMD said that the maximum temperatures are in the range of 38-39 degree Celsius over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Rayalaseema.

"They are below normal by 1-3 degree Celsius over most parts of the country except Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu, Kashmir, parts of northeastern states where it is above normal by 1-2 degree Celsius, IMD said.