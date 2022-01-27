Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD predicts severe cold wave, dense fog in these states. Check forecast

IMD predicts severe cold wave, dense fog in these states. Check forecast

The national capital has been reeling under cold day conditions for the last three to four days due to rains, fog and little exposure to the sun 
1 min read . 02:30 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi will witness cold day conditions at isolated places on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius, IMD said

India Meteorological Department (IMD) today has predicted that cold day conditions will continue to prevail in Delhi. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are also predicted in some regions for the next couple of days.

The national capital has been reeling under cold day conditions for the last three to four days due to rains, fog and little exposure to the sun. Tuesday was Delhi's coldest January day in nine years, with the maximum temperature plunging to 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Check full forecast: 

Cold Day Conditions

Delhi will witness cold day conditions at isolated places on Thursday, the IMD forecast said adding, the maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Cold day conditions in some parts over East Madhya Pradesh are likely to prevail till tomorrow, IMD had said earlier this week. 

Cold day conditions over Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh will persist during the next two days and abate thereafter.

Cold wave conditions

Cold wave/severe Cold wave in isolated pockets over MP during next 3 days; and also over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan 

Cold wave/severe Cold wave conditions to prevail over UP during 27-30 and over Odisha on 29th & 30th Jan

Dense fog

Dense to very dense fog is reported at isolated pockets over H.P(Surendernagar 25m), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar 25m, Dehradun and Tehri 50 m each), Punjab (visibilities at Patiala 25m; Amritsar and Ludhiana 50m each), East U.P (Lucknow, Bahraich and Fursatganj 25 m )

Dense fog at isolated pockets over Chandigarh (50 m) , west Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly 50 m) & Jammu (100 m)

