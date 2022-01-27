IMD predicts severe cold wave, dense fog in these states. Check forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi will witness cold day conditions at isolated places on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) today has predicted that cold day conditions will continue to prevail in Delhi. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are also predicted in some regions for the next couple of days.
The national capital has been reeling under cold day conditions for the last three to four days due to rains, fog and little exposure to the sun. Tuesday was Delhi's coldest January day in nine years, with the maximum temperature plunging to 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.
Cold wave/severe Cold wave in isolated pockets over MP during next 3 days; and also over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan
Cold wave/severe Cold wave conditions to prevail over UP during 27-30 and over Odisha on 29th & 30th Jan
Dense fog
Dense to very dense fog is reported at isolated pockets over H.P(Surendernagar 25m), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar 25m, Dehradun and Tehri 50 m each), Punjab (visibilities at Patiala 25m; Amritsar and Ludhiana 50m each), East U.P (Lucknow, Bahraich and Fursatganj 25 m )
Dense fog at isolated pockets over Chandigarh (50 m) , west Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly 50 m) & Jammu (100 m)
