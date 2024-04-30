IMD predicts severe heatwave till May 1, rainfall expected in THESE states. Check full weather forecast here
IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for heatwave conditions lasting for four days in Gangetic West Bengal, and three days each in Odisha and Bihar.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave conditions over East India on May 1 and over South Peninsular region for the next five days. However, the situation will improve gradually after Wednesday, the weather office said.
