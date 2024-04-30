IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for heatwave conditions lasting for four days in Gangetic West Bengal, and three days each in Odisha and Bihar.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave conditions over East India on May 1 and over South Peninsular region for the next five days. However, the situation will improve gradually after Wednesday, the weather office said.

IMD, in its latest bulletin, also stated that heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms is very likely to continue over Northeast India during next five days. These states include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and others.

Heatwave predictions - Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Odisha, Bihar during 30th April - 01st May; Gangetic West Bengal during 30th April – 02nd May and reduce in intensity thereafter

- Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema on 2nd and 3rd May.

- Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Saurashtra and Kutch, Rayalaseema during 30th April - 1st May; over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next five days.

- Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over West Assam, Tripura, south Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 30th April - 1st May; Konkan and Goa during 30th April - 3st May; over Kerala and Mahe during 30th April – 3rd May; over Coastal Karnataka during next five days.

Rainfall predictions - Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next five days.

- Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Sikkim on 30th April-02nd May with isolated hailstorm on 1st May.

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 30th April-1st May and Assam and Meghalaya on 30th April-1st May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 1st and 3rd May; with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram and Tripura and isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Meghalaya on 02nd May 2024.

