Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy rainfall is predicted over several states for the next couple of days. Also, heatwave conditions are forecasted for Northwest India and some other regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy rainfall is predicted over several states for the next couple of days. Also, heatwave conditions are forecasted for Northwest India and some other regions.

Heatwave alert: Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in most parts over on 10th in many parts on 11th and in some parts on 12th to 14th April over West Rajasthan

Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many parts on 10h & 11th April over East Rajasthan

Heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab & Haryana-Delhi during a 10th-11th heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh & West Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on 10th April.

Heat Wave conditions in some parts very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days and in isolated pockets over Jharkhand on 10th to 12th; west Vidarbha during next 4 days; over East Uttar Pradesh on 11th Rainfall warning: Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 13th & 14th and heavy rainfall likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Sub-Himalayan west Bengal & Sikkim on 10th April, 2022.

Light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th

Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Tamilnadu on 11th April, 2022.

Heatwave alert: Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in most parts over on 10th in many parts on 11th and in some parts on 12th to 14th April over West Rajasthan

Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many parts on 10h & 11th April over East Rajasthan

Heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab & Haryana-Delhi during a 10th-11th heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh & West Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on 10th April.

Heat Wave conditions in some parts very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days and in isolated pockets over Jharkhand on 10th to 12th; west Vidarbha during next 4 days; over East Uttar Pradesh on 11th Rainfall warning: Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 13th & 14th and heavy rainfall likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Sub-Himalayan west Bengal & Sikkim on 10th April, 2022.

Light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-PuducherryKaraikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th

Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Tamilnadu on 11th April, 2022. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}