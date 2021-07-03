IMD predicts severe thunderstorm, lightning in these 4 states during next 24 hrs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning in four states during the next 24 hours. In a series of tweets, the weather department said that moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning was very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours. "This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors," it said.

The department also said that prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggested that no favourable conditions were likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during next 5 days.

Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during next 5-6 days.

The department has predicted isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and rainfall over these regions during this period. As predicted, the IMD said, heat wave conditions has abated from the plains of Northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat wave over Haryana yesterday.

"Yesterday, fairly widespread rainfall has occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of West Uttar Pradesh due to a Western Disturbance bringing respite from the prevailing Heat Wave conditions," it said.

According to the department, maximum temperatures over the plains of Northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4°C today (Saturday) and no significant change is likely thereafter. "Subsequently, no heat wave conditions are likely over the region during next 5 days," it added.

