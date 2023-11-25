IMD predicts snowfall in these parts of Himachal Pradesh for next two days
'From November 26-27, the higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kangra and Shimla districts will receive snowfall and the lower areas of Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Kangra will receive light rainfall,' IMD head added.
The Weather Department in Himachal Pradesh has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill state for two days, November 26 and 27.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message