IMD predicts snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm in THESE states around 19 February. Check full weather forecast till 28 Feb
The IMD has issued a snowfall alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on 18-19 February, with rainfall and hailstorms predicted in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand on 19 February.
In the latest weather prediction report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that northwest India may see a rise in its minimum temperature from 17 February onwards.
