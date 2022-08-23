IMD predicts subdued to heavy rains in these states; check full forecast here

IMD predicts subdued to heavy rains in these states; check full forecast here2 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy northern parts of Gujarat Region and Rajasthan on 23 August.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted subdued rainfall activity over northwest India during next 5 days and over central India from 24 August, 2022.
The IMD predicted depression over Northwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy northern parts of Gujarat Region and Rajasthan on 23 August.
The weather department has predicted depression over East Rajasthan lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 23 August about 50 km southeast of Kota (Rajasthan). "To continue to move nearly west-northwestwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 06 hours," it said.
Apart from this, it has also issued fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over West Rajasthan on 24 August; East Madhya Pradesh 26 August; West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 23 August; Odisha on 23 & 24 August; Gujarat Region on 24th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 23rd; Chhattisgarh on 25-26 August.
Check the full IMD forecast here:
Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 22 August.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over northern parts of Gujarat Region on 23rd August; Rajasthan on 23rd August.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Rajasthan on 22nd & 24th; East Madhya Pradesh 22nd & 26th; West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 23rd; Odisha on 23rd & 24th; Gujarat Region on 24th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 23rd; Chhattisgarh on 25th & 26thAugust, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on 24th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 23rd &25th; Arunachal Pradesh on 26th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka on 23 August; South Interior Karnataka on 23rd & 24th August; Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 22th -26th August.
Scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over south Haryana, Delhi and southwest Uttar Pradesh.
