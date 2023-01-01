The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temperatures below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.
During January 2023, monthly minimum and maximum temperatures are most likely to be below-normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India, IMD said.
As per IMD, above normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.
It also said, “Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and eastcentral India."
Releasing the winter season for January to March 2023, IMD has predicted rainfall over the Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions. As per the areas include East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is most likely to be below normal (<86% of Long Period Average (LPA).
Monthly rainfall for January 2023 over the Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (<78 % of Long Period Average (LPA)).
Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during January 2023 is most likely to be below normal (< 82% of Long Period Average (LPA)). Below-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of south peninsular India and some pockets of the central India where above normal to normal rainfall is likely, it said.
Meanwhile, as per IMD, the national capital on Sunday dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10.7 and 10.2 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday. A drop in visibility too was recorded in several parts of the country.
Visibility in Ambala, Dehradun, Bareilly, and Varanasi was recorded at 25 metres at 5.30 am. While in Chandigarh, Patiala, Baharaich, Gaya, Purnea, Kailashahar, and Agartala, it was recorded at 50 metres, officials said.
According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.
The weatherman predicted a mainly clear sky on Sunday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.
The humidity in the national capital was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am, they said.
(With inputs from agencies)
