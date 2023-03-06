IMD predicts this weather condition in the run-up to Holi. Details here2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:14 AM IST
- The festival of colours will be celebrated across the country on March 7 and 8. Delhiites will likely celebrate Holi in the capital Delhi amidst strong sunlight and warm weather
Rajasthan and large parts of western and central India are expected to witness thundershowers and hailstorms over the next few days in the run-up to Holi.However national capital is likely to witness a dry and sunny weather for next few days according to the weather forecast by IMD.
