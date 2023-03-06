Rajasthan and large parts of western and central India are expected to witness thundershowers and hailstorms over the next few days in the run-up to Holi.However national capital is likely to witness a dry and sunny weather for next few days according to the weather forecast by IMD.

The festival of colours will be celebrated across the country on March 7 and 8. Delhiites will likely celebrate Holi in the capital Delhi amidst strong sunlight and warm weather. During this time the maximum temperature is likely to be three degrees above normal.

The sun was shining brightly in most parts of Delhi since Sunday morning. As the day progressed, the sun also got hotter and hotter.The day's maximum temperature was recorded at Safdarjung, Delhi's standard observatory at 31 degree Celsius which is four degrees more than normal.

At the same time, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.3 degree Celsius, which is three notches above normal.

Delhi's Sports Complex area witnessed the hottest night and morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the western Himalayan Region is also likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall on Saturday and Sunday. It notified that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat light to moderate thunderstorms from March 4 to 8.

After Holi, the maximum temperature will remain between 32 and 33 degrees between March 9 and 11 in Delhi. At the same time, the minimum temperature will be around 14 degrees. There is no possibility of rain till March 11.

"The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 62°E to the north of Latitude 20°N and an induced circulation over north Gujarat in lower levels. A fresh feeble western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies likely to affect northwest, west and central India region from March 7," the weather office said.

It said isolated light or moderate thunderstorm activity is also likely over south Haryana on Saturday and over West Rajasthan till Sunday.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra till March 8.

Strong surface winds with speeds between 20-30 kmph are very likely over the plains of northwest India during the next two days.