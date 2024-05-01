IMD predicts thunderstorms from May 4, issues red alert for severe heatwave during next 3 days | See full forecast
IMD update: IMD said that from May 4, South Peninsular India will experience thunderstorm activity. States including Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh will also experience thunderstorms.
The India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday that East India will continue to experience heatwave for the next three days even as it issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal for three days and two days in Odisha.
