IMD predicts thunderstorm in parts of Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over parts of Haryana in the next two hours. In a latest update, the weather department said a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds is expected over Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Fatehabad, Gannaur, Barwala, Narwana, Assandh, Safidon, Rajaund, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, and Meham.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rain in Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the department said that conditions were favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of MP, remaining parts Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal, and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

In its Friday's bulletin, the department had said that heavy falls were very likely over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 4-5 days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Telangana during next 5-6 days," the weather department said on Friday.

