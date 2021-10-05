Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Rain has been predicted over North Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road) during next 2 hours.

The department also predicted in rain over Delhi's Nehru Stadium, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Canaught Palace, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, R.K. Puram , Malviyanagar, Chattarpur, Mehrauli, Ayanagar, Sangam, Vihar, Tughlakabad, Deramandi in Delhi, the IMD said.

Similar weather has also been predicted in Noida, Gr. Noida, Indrapuram, Dadri in UP, and Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal in Haryana. Rajasthan's Bhiwari is likely to witness thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain during next 2 hours.

Heavy rainfall likely in TN, Kerala, Karnataka: IMD

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. "Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 05th & 06th and over Karnataka during 5th to 7th October 2021. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05th; over Coastal Karnataka on 06th October 2021," tweeted IMD.

Conditions will also remain favourable for commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours, it said. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected in the next 24 hours in Assam and Tripura.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighbourhood and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence; isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Assam and Tripura during next 24 hours," the department tweeted.

