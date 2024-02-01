Delhi rains alert! IMD predicts thunderstorm, downpour in THESE areas in next 2 hours. See full forecast
IMD Update: Amid bone-chilling winter, unexpected rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed the national capital Delhi for the second day on Thursday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that national capital Delhi will witness thunderstorm with rainfall on Thursday. Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget before Parliament on 1 February, Thursday in Delhi.
