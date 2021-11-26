IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry. Details here

OPEN APP
Earlier, the Met department had predicted a fresh spell of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 29. (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 03:17 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Puducherry, Karaikal area
  • Thunderstorm with moderate rain with isolated heavy rain is likely to occur over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi

Listen to this article

CHENNAI : Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next one or two hours.

IMD Chennai said that thunderstorm with moderate rain with isolated heavy rain is likely to occur over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi.

They further mentioned that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Puducherry, Karaikal area within next one or two hours.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted a fresh spell of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 29.

In view of this, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days in Puducherry and Karaikal. 

