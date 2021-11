They further mentioned that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Puducherry, Karaikal area within next one or two hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}