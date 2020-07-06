Home >News >India >IMD predicts thunderstorms in parts of UP in next few hours
Commuters travel in a bus during monsoon rain (AP)
IMD predicts thunderstorms in parts of UP in next few hours

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 02:42 PM IST ANI

  • Heavy rains are being predicted by IMD in parts of Uttar Pradesh including region of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan on Monday
  • Mostly these cities are situated in and around Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm with rain in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sahaswan, Badaun, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Khurja, Aurangabad, Mathura, and Alwar during the next two hours", it said in a statement.

The monsoon arrived in Uttar Pradesh on June 15 this year, five days before the expected date by the IMD.

Officials on Saturday said at least 17 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in four districts of Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Jaunpur and Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from them, one person died after the terrace of a building collapsed due to heavy rains in Prayagraj.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked district magistrates of these four districts to release compensation of 4 lakhs each to the family members of the deceased.

