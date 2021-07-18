The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in some districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Moradabad, Bareilly (UP) and adjoining areas during the next two hours," the weather department said early in the morning.

This comes even as most of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to witness heavy downpours in the next couple of days.

Saturday had seen the temperature surging with only light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

While Pali was recorded as the hottest place in Rajasthan as 42.5 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the day in Uttar Pradesh was registered in Jhansi at 41.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana hovered a couple of notches above normal.

There was heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the weather office in state capital Lucknow said. Rainfall was recorded in Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Bahraich, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, and Shahjahanpur.

In Himachal Pradesh, the weather office issued a warning of landslides due to heavy rainfall predicted in the next three-four days.

In addition, Chandigarh, Bathinda in Punjab and Narnaul in Haryana recorded respective maximums of 41 degrees Celsius and 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius each, up four notches, while Hisar registered a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Ludhiana recorded a high of 37.7 degrees Celsius and Patiala 37.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal in both cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.