IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in 10 states, issues yellow alert for Maharashtra

The department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala on July 13 and July 14. It has issued heavy rain alerts for coastal Karnataka and over the Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts of south interior Karnataka. However, one or two light rain spells are likely over Bengaluru. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

