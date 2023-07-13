IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in 10 states, issues yellow alert for Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very heavy rainfall in ten states and has issued ‘yellow alert’ for Maharashtra.
The IMD has predicted downpours during the next 5 days in Delhi.
The Met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and decrease thereafter.
The water level of river Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the danger mark and is flowing over 208 meters, breaking the 45 years of record.
Delhi has recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.
For Himachal Pradesh, the weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning on July 15 and 16.
For Maharashtra, IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert. Mumbai and Thane districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall till July 16, while heavy falls are likely at isolated places over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, and other districts during the next 5 days.
For Gujarat, which is witnessing a flood-like situation, IMD has predicted downpours in several districts of the state for the next 5 days.
The department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala on July 13 and July 14. It has issued heavy rain alerts for coastal Karnataka and over the Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts of south interior Karnataka. However, one or two light rain spells are likely over Bengaluru. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.
