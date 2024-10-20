IMD reports a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea, predicting a low-pressure area to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 21, likely intensifying into a depression by October 23. Coastal regions may experience rough seas and heavy rainfall from October 23-25.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

In a post on X, IMD said, "Very heavy rainfall likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh today."

In an official release, IMD said that the cyclonic circulation is formed over central Andaman Sea. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea around October 21. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression around October 23."

IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra said that a clearer picture would emerge only after the formation of the low-pressure area, PTI reported.

"The IMD has made no prediction on whether the system will develop into a cyclonic storm. October is known as the month of cyclones and some weather models are indicating probability of cyclogenesis. We provide a forecast on the path and intensification of a system after assessing over 10 weather models but right now there is no consensus among them as a low-pressure area is yet to be formed," Mohapatra said.

Though it is too early to predict a cyclone, Mohapatra said, "The system is likely to impact coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh."

Mohapatra said the sea will remain rough along and off the coast from October 22-25.

The coastal region of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23-25. He suggested the fishermen to return to shore by October 21.

He said the low-pressure area is likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on October 21, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression around October 23.

In a video message, Mohapatra said that the squally weather with wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 21-22.

The IMD forecast said that light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south Odisha and north coastal Odisha on Sunday, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of north interior Odisha.

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places on Sunday in the Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.