A low-pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cause heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on November 16, said IMD on Tuesday.

In its forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the coastal areas of Odisha will witness windspeeds of 45kmph to 65 kmph following the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15, said IMD scientist Umashankar Dash.

"Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and may intensify into a deep depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16," Dash said, adding that subsequently the system would re-curve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17.

In its notice, the IMD predicted that the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from November 15 to November 17 till further notice. The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall will occur at a few places in new coastal districts of Odisha on November 15. The Intensity off downpour will increase on November 16.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.