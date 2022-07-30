With the arrival of the Monsoon season across India, several states are reeling under the large-scale damages due to torrential rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued to give warnings of rain fury to prevent the destruction. Therefore, in its latest notification, the weather monitoring agency said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu will lead to heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2.

"Though light to moderate rain was predicted for the past few days for Chennai, only a few areas received rainfall. With cyclonic circulation prevailing over TN region, rainfall is expected in North Tamil Nadu from next month," the meteorological official said in a statement.

The official said most of the areas in the city are likely to receive heavy showers. It is also expected that other districts will witness copious amounts of rainfall in August.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu on August 1.

It added that districts like Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain from August 1 onwards. Additionally, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Tirupattur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri will also receive heavy rain with strong wind.

Separately, the weather agency has given rain predictions in other parts of the country in the coming days, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

It said that the national capital Delhi is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain.

Mumbai is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The minimum temperature was 25 degrees celsius and the maximum will be around 31 degrees.

Kolkata is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was 28 degrees celsius and the maximum will be around 34 degrees.