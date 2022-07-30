IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rainfall in this southern state for next 4 days

With the arrival of the Monsoon season across India, several states are reeling under the large-scale damages due to torrential rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued to give warnings of rain fury to prevent the destruction. Therefore, in its latest notification, the weather monitoring agency said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu will lead to heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2.

