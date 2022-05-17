IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in these areas in next 3 days. Full forecast here3 min read . 02:40 PM IST
The weather department also shared an update on the approaching moisture laden Southwest monsoon winds through Andaman and Nicobar islands
The Indian Metrological department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that there are favourable conditions for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 2 days.
The weather department also informed that a fresh spell of heat wave conditions likely over northwest and central India from 19 May, 2022.
South West Monsoon Winds and its influence
The IMD said that the moisture laden south west monsoon winds, which is extremely crucial for the agriculture based economy of India has advanced towards Andaman and Nicobar islands. The weather department had predicted good rainfall during the four month long monsoon season this year.
Due to the south west monsoon winds, certain areas are likely to receive rainfall. Read below
-Widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 5 days.
-Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the next 3 days
-Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during next 3 days.
Rainfall predictions
For Southern India
A cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough runs from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems:
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during next 5 days.
-Very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 3 days and isolated heavy for subsequent 2 days.
-Heavy rainfall also very likely over Rayalaseema during 17 to 19 May and over Lakshadweep area on 17 and18 May
For Northern India
-Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. Extremely heavy falls is very likely to occur over Meghalaya on 17 and 18 May.
-Light or moderate rainfall very likely over Mizoram & Tripura on 17 and 18 May
-Light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 4 days.
Rainfall due to Western Disturbance
-Widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds and hailstorm very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 17 May.
-Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 17 May.
-Duststorm or thunderstorm at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan on 17th May.
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu-Kashmir during 19-21 May and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 20 and 21 May.
-Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 May.
-Duststorm or thunderstorm at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan on 20 and 21 May.
Heatwave prediction
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over
-Southwest Uttar Pradesh during 17- 19 May
-Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu division and north Madhya Maharashtra on 17 May
-North Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 17, 20 and 21 May
-South Punjab and south Haryana on 19 and 20 May
-West Rajasthan during 18 to 21 May and over East Rajasthan on 20 and 21 May
