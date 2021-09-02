The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted enhanced rainfall activity over Gujarat during next 24 hours and increase in rainfall over south Peninsular India from 4th and over Central India from 5th September.

In a detailed weather updates, the IMD said that widespread to isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during next 24 hours.

“…isolated heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat Region, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana on 2nd and over Saurashtra and Kutch on 3rd September," it said.

The department further said that rainfall activity over south peninsular India is very likely to increase from 4th September.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity and isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu during 4th-6th; Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Marathwada on 5th and 6th and over Madhya Maharashtra on 6th September," the updates said.

According to the department, rainfall activity over Central India is very likely to increase from 5th September with fairly widespread rainfall activity and isolated heavy falls over Chhattisgarh during 4th-6th; Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh on 5th and 6th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 6th September.

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Odisha during 03rd-06th; Assam & Meghalaya on 03rd & 04th; Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Bihar on 02nd September. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2021

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue over East and Northeast India during next 4-5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 2nd and 3rd and over Assam and Meghalaya on 2nd September.

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha during till 6; Assam and Meghalaya on 3rd and 4th; Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Bihar on 2nd September.

On Thursday morning, another spell of rain pounded Delhi, worsening the waterlogging problem in some areas and throwing traffic into chaos.

The capital city has recorded 229.8 mm rainfall since Tuesday, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, the capital gauges only 16.7 mm rainfall on the first two days of the month.

The IMD said Delhi recorded 117.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, the highest on a day in September in 19 years. This is the second day on the trot that the capital recorded more than 100 mm rainfall in a day.

The city had gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday which submerged several areas, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri and commercial hub of Connaught Place, in knee-deep water and disrupted rain and road traffic.

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.

The incessant rains submerged roads, residential areas, schools, hospitals, and markets in knee-deep water and affected the movement of around 25 trains on Wednesday.

The intensity is likely to reduce and another spell of rain is expected from September 7. "The next spell may see Delhi breaking records for monthly (September) rainfall," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

