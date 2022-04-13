IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in these states today; heatwave spell to reduce

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Very heavy rainfall is predicted over the southern states and the Northeast for next couple of days, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the intensity of heatwave spell over Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh is likely to reduce. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted over the southern states and the Northeast. Check full forecast here:
Heavy rainfall alert:
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh during 14th to 16th
Heavy rainfall likely over the same region on 13th April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 13th April, 2022.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal& Kerala on 12th and isolated heavy rainfall on 13th & 14th April, 2022.
Light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe & Lakshadweep & isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Heatwave warning:
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 12th; Madhya Pradesh on 12th & 13th; Bihar on 13th & 14th;
Similar conditions are expected over Jharkhand during 12th to 14th; West Uttar Pradesh on 12th, 15th & 16th
Heatwave conditions are also predicted for West Rajasthan on 12th, 14th, 15th& 16th; East Rajasthan during 14thto 16th and over Gujarat State on 16th April, 2022.
