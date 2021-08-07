IMD weather alert today: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

In a detailed bulletin, the weather office said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next two days (7 and 8 August) and reduction in rainfall intensity and spread thereafter.

It also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy falls on Saturday and isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday (8thAugust) over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. These two states have witnessed very heavy rainfall in past few weeks, leading to floods and destruction in many regions.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim from 10th August.

The department said that isolated heavy to very rainfall was likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 10th and 11th August and over Uttarakhand on 11th August.

According to the weather forecast, northeastern states will witness widespread to very heavy rainfall till 11th August.

For Maharashtra and Gujarat, the IMD said reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over these two states during next 5 days. "Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Peninsular India from 10th August with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 11th August," the IMD said in its weather update issued on Saturday.

Rain causes flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan

Intense rain in parts of Rajasthan forced dams to release 1.5 lakh cusec water, causing flood-like situation in the state. PTI reported that in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a boy died when a wall of his house collapsed as very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state's Hadauti region affected normal life.

Khanpur received the highest 172 mm of rains in a day. Sarola and Asnawar areas of Jhalawar were facing a flood-like situation due to intense rain in the last six days.

On Friday morning, two dams released over 1.5 lakh cusec of water worsening the situation in many areas. The Kalisindh dam opened 10 gates, releasing nearly 1,18,000 cusecs of water while the Bhim Sagar dam opened five gates and released nearly 50,000 cusecs.

In Baran district, several areas were facing a flood-like situation with most of the rivers in the region are overflowing. The IMD has againpredicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sawaimadhopur, Dholpur, Karauli and Baran districts on Saturday.

