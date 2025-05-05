IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rains for Gujarat, Rajasthan & Uttarakhand, thunderstorms in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department said Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are likely to receive very heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days. These rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

It predicted thunderstorms and hailstorms for the Northwestern belt, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, in the upcoming days.

The weather agency has also said the current spell of heavy rains in Odisha and West Bengal is likely to reduce from May 7 onwards.

However for Monday, May 5, IMD scientist Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi said, “...Heavy rain is expected in Odisha on the 5th, hailstorm is also possible along with heavy rain, rain warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati.”

“Rain is also likely at different places on the 6th, rain will be slightly less on the 7th-8th,” he added.

IMD predicts heavy rains in… The weather agency said "isolated heavy rainfall" is likely over the next 3 days over:

Odisha

Nicobar

West Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad

Tamil Nadu

Puducherry

Karaikal

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Assam

Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh

Gujarat

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph have also been forecasted for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until May 10.

Delhi weather forecast The Met department said the capital city will see a generally cloudy sky on Monday, May 5. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds is also likely.

This will bring some respite from scorching summer heat for Delhi residents, as the IMD said the maximum and minimum temperatures over the city will be between 33 and 35° Celsius and 24 and 26° Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's minimum temperature will be near normal today, while the maximum temperature will be below normal by 4-6°Celsius.

On Tuesday, the weather agency predicted very light to light rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds for the city.

The wind speed, it said, may increase temporarily up to 30-40 kmph during thunderstorms.