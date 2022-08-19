IMD predicts very heavy rains in these states as depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies further2 min read . 03:34 PM IST
- Very heavy rains are predicted over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and other areas
India Meteorological Department on Friday alerted that the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression.
It tweeted, depression over Northwest & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and lay centered about 200 km east-southeast of Balasore and 130 km east-southeast of Digha at 1130 IST of today. To cross the coast b/w Balasore & Sagar Islands by today evening.
They further cautioned that several states are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days.
Check the full forecast here:
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha on 19th, 20th & 23rd; West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th; Jharkhand and Telangana on 19th & 20th; Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 19th-21st; Vidarbha on 20th & 21st; West Madhya Pradesh and Konkan & Goa during 20th-22nd; East Rajasthan during 20th-23rd; West Rajasthan on 22nd & 23rd; Madhya Maharashtra during 19th-22nd; Gujarat Region during 21st-23rd and Saurashtra & Kutch on 23rd August
Isolated/Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and Vidarbha on 20th; East Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 21st Gujarat Region on 21st & 22nd and West Rajasthan on 23rd August,
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over north Odisha, southwest Gangetic West Bengal and southeast Jharkhand on 19th; north Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh on 20th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 21st and East Rajasthan on 22nd August
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand 19th & 20th. Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over north Haryana & Chandigarh; East Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th and West Uttar Pradesh on 20th August.
Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 19th & 20th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 19th, 20th & 23rd August
