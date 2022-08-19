Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha on 19th, 20th & 23rd; West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th; Jharkhand and Telangana on 19th & 20th; Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 19th-21st; Vidarbha on 20th & 21st; West Madhya Pradesh and Konkan & Goa during 20th-22nd; East Rajasthan during 20th-23rd; West Rajasthan on 22nd & 23rd; Madhya Maharashtra during 19th-22nd; Gujarat Region during 21st-23rd and Saurashtra & Kutch on 23rd August