India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Met department has raised “red alert" for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to “orange alert".

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Charan Singh a meteorological scientist at IMD said, “Because of western disturbance and south-westerly winds raising from Arabian Sea will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next 24 hours which will reduce to heavy rainfall on second day and gradually reduce. In totality, for the next 24 hours, there is a red alert for both the states and an orange alert for the next day." Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Further more , he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.

Moreover, in Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that over 51 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area. He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris. According to the state emergency operation centre, 621 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

The UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line was damaged near Summer Hill here after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging in the air.