IMD has forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and a very intense to extremely intense spell are very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar today. Uttarakhand CM said, “Several places have been damaged in the last 48 hours, due to incessant rainfall in the region. Roads have washed away, bridges have been damaged. Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped for the next 2 days. Water level in Ganga River is also rising, keeping this in mind, search and rescue teams are kept on standby."