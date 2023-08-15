Over 51 people have died in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides and continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall is forecasted with a red alert issued for both states. Uttarakhand experienced damage to roads and bridges, and the Kedarnath Yatra has been halted. Cracks have appeared in Joshimath.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Met department has raised “red alert" for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to “orange alert".
While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Charan Singh a meteorological scientist at IMD said, “Because of western disturbance and south-westerly winds raising from Arabian Sea will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next 24 hours which will reduce to heavy rainfall on second day and gradually reduce. In totality, for the next 24 hours, there is a red alert for both the states and an orange alert for the next day."
Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Further more , he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.
Moreover, in Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that over 51 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area. He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris. According to the state emergency operation centre, 621 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.
The UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line was damaged near Summer Hill here after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging in the air.
The Himachal Police in an update wrote, “Residents of areas around the banks of river Beas please stay alert as the volume of water has increased considerably and dams have discharged water to reduce water level in reservoirs."
In Uttarakhand, fresh cracks appeared in Joshimath, raising fear among the residents of the Uttarakhand town as heavy rains lashed the state. Due to heavy rain, 16 families in Panwar Mohalla and Negi Mohalla in Sunil village of Joshimath are at risk, after the upper and lower sides of the village developed cracks at various places, raising the possibility of a major landslide in the area.
Due to incessant rains, a large part of the road in Thano-Bhogpur on the Dehradun-Rishikesh road has been washed away. Moreover, the Char Dham Yatra has been stopped temporarily on the 14th and 15th August following disruption in the movement of traffic due to landslides after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.
IMD has forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and a very intense to extremely intense spell are very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar today. Uttarakhand CM said, “Several places have been damaged in the last 48 hours, due to incessant rainfall in the region. Roads have washed away, bridges have been damaged. Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped for the next 2 days. Water level in Ganga River is also rising, keeping this in mind, search and rescue teams are kept on standby."
In his Independence Day speech, CM expressed condolences to the people affected due to heavy rains and landslides in the state.I assure them that my government is fully with them in this hour: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during his I-Day speech
In his Independence Day speech, CM expressed condolences to the people affected due to heavy rains and landslides in the state.I assure them that my government is fully with them in this hour: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during his I-Day speech