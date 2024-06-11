‘Extremely heavy’ rainfall has also been predicted over parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, while Assam and Meghalaya are very likely to receive very heavy rainfall over the next 3-4 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted "very heavy" rainfall over Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Goa till June 12, with a forecast of it decreasing afterwards.

However, the Met Department has issued a "severe heatwave" alert over parts of northwest and eastern India during next 5 days.

IMD on ‘very heavy’ rains The weather agency said a shear zone would influence light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep over the next 3 days.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall has also been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal over the next 5 days.

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Maharashtra, Kerala & Mahe, Marathwada, Karnataka, Telangana over the next 2 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall have also been forecasted for Konkan and Goa today, and Karnataka tomorrow.

IMD on ‘extremely heavy’ rains The Met Department has attributed rainfall in the north-eastern states to a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

With strong southwesterly winds are prevailing from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD said, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the next 7 days.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 11-13 June," IMD said in a press release.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) have been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha over the next 5 days and increase thereafter.

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) over the next 5 days.

IMD on heatwave The weather agency has predicted severe heatwave conditions in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand till 14-15 June. Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness heat wave to severe heat wave conditions during 12-15 June.

Heatwave conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Odisha during the next 5 days.

The Director of Public Health Dr Nilakantha Mishra told ANI that in the last 24 hours, heatwave conditions prevailed in some districts of Odisha.

"There will be heatwave conditions over the next five days...Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in the coastal districts of Odisha..." she added.

A heatwave alert has also been issued for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan till 13 June.

