India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) predicts heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Southern India for today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rains are also expected in some areas tomorrow.

Heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in these states:

18 November: Isolated extremely heavy fall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal & Rayalaseema and very heavy rainfall over South Interior Karnataka & south Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

19 November: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Karnataka.

The weather agency also said, squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) is likely to prevail over southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

Sea is expected to remain rough to very rough over southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours. But it will decrease gradually thereafter.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours.

Chennai receives heavy rainfall

Various parts of Chennai have received heavy rainfall on Thursday; earlier, IMD had issued a red alert for the city predicting the downpour.

As per IMD, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency had earlier predicted that the coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh-- Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours.

"Intense rainfall has begun over coastal Tamil Nadu since early hours of today" tweeted IMD tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

