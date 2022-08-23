IMD has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, the sub-Himalayan and Gangetic West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand during the course of this week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, the sub-Himalayan and Gangetic West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand during the course of this week.
The India Meteorological Department on Twitter detailed, “fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar on 23rd; East UP on 24th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 23rd, 26th & 27th; Odisha, Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal on 23rd & 24th."
Additionally, the IMD informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha starting today on August 23 to tomorrow on August 24. The weather office noted that yesterday’s depression over the northwest Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh moved west-northwestwards and “weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over East Rajasthan & adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh at 0830 hrs IST of today."
It is worth noting that the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is south of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position and a cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bay of Bengal while the neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric levels, IMD informed.
“Widespread light/moderate rain with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over southwest MP & south Gujarat on 23rd; SW Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th; Chhattisgarh on 26th & 27th. Heavy to very heavy rain over north Gujarat and south Rajasthan on 23rd," IMD said.
The weather bulletin further informed that “fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 23rd, 26th & 27th; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days. Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand on 23rd & 24th; Jammu & Kashmir on 24th and over Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th August, 2022."
