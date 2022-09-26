IMD predicts heavy rainfall will continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next couple of days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday notified that Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw in some more parts of northwest India and adjoining central India during the next 3-4 days. The weather agency also notified that heavy rainfall will continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next couple of days. Check the full forecast here:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday notified that Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw in some more parts of northwest India and adjoining central India during the next 3-4 days. The weather agency also notified that heavy rainfall will continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next couple of days. Check the full forecast here:
Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon:
Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon:
The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.
Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next 3-4 days.
The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.
Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during next 3-4 days.
Heavy rainfall to continue in some parts:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Bihar on 26th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th & 27th and Odisha on 28th & 29th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th- 30th and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-28th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are also expected over Assam & Meghalaya on 26th & 28th, Mizoram on 26th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th September
Very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and Tamilnadu and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Marathwada and Telangana.
Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Bihar on 26th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th & 27th and Odisha on 28th & 29th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th- 30th and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-28th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are also expected over Assam & Meghalaya on 26th & 28th, Mizoram on 26th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th September
Very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and Tamilnadu and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Marathwada and Telangana.